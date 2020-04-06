In this report, the Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) is a premium form of DRI that has been compacted at a temperature greater than 650° C at time of compaction and has a density greater than 5,000 kilograms per cubic metre (5,000 kg/m3).

HBI was developed as a product in order to overcome the problems associated with shipping and handling of DRI – due to the process of compaction it is very much less porous and therefore very much less reactive than DRI and does not suffer from the risk of self-heating associated with DRI.

Hot briquetted iron (HBI) is a form of direct reduced iron (DRI) with high iron content (>90%), high density greater than 5,000 kilograms per cubic meter, and has compaction temperature greater than 650°C. HBI is produced by reducing iron ore with natural gas in the form of briquettes. These briquettes are produced using the fluid bed process under temperature of 700° C and high pressing forces. HBI is used as a supplement scrap for electric furnace steel mills and pig iron.

The classification of Hot briquetted iron includes Fe Content 90-92% and Fe Content >92%. The proportion of Fe Content 90-92% in 2018 is about 77%.

Hot briquetted iron is application in Electric Arc Furnaces, Blast Furnaces, and Basic Oxygen Furnaces. The most of Hot briquetted iron is used in Electric Arc Furnaces, and the market share in 2018 is about 76%. Rising demand for HBI to overcome problems associated with DRI during shipping and handling is driving the global hot briquetted iron (HBI) market. Compaction process of HBI is less porous and reactive than DRI; therefore, it does not create self-heating issues. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for global hot briquetted iron (HBI) market during the forecast period. Additionally, most manufacturers of steel across the globe are shifting their modes of production of steel from traditional blast furnace technology to electric furnace process due to increasing environmental pollution.

The global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market was valued at 2656 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3721.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Segment by Type

Fe Content 90-92%

Fe Content >92%

In 2018, Fe Content 90-92% accounted for a major share of 73% in the global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2707 K MT by 2025 from 1954 K MT in 2018.

Segment by Application

Electric Arc Furnaces

Blast Furnaces

Basic Oxygen Furnaces

The largest mIn Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market, Electric Arc Furnaces segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 9369 (K MT) by 2025. It means that Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) will be promising in the Electric Arc Furnaces field in the next couple of years.

