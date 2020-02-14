Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size by Type and Application Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

The ‘global Horizontal Directional Drilling Industry, 2019-2024 Market Research Nest’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Horizontal Directional Drilling industry with a focus on the global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Horizontal Directional Drilling manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report provides a basic overview including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure and development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD), commonly called directional boring, is a steerable trenchless method of installing underground pipes, conduits and cables in a shallow arc along a prescribed bore path by using a surface-launched drilling rig, with minimal impact on the surrounding area. Directional boring is used when trenching or excavating is not practical. It is suitable for a variety of soil conditions and jobs including road, landscape and river crossings.

At present, in the industrial developed countries the HDD industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of HDDs are mainly in America, China and Germany, Vermeer in the USA is the leader of HDD in global market, others famous manufacturers are Ditch Witch, Herrenknecht AG, Toro, XCMG and Prime Drilling

However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Vermeer

Ditch Witch

Herrenknecht AG

Toro

XCMG

Goodeng Machine

Dilong

Drillto

DW/TXS

Prime Drilling

Huayuan

TRACTO-TECHNIK

Zoomlion

Lianyungang Huanghai

Terra

CHTC JOVE

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Small HDD

Medium HDD

Large HDD

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oil and Gas

Telecommunication

Water Related

Electric Transmission

Others

Horizontal Directional Drilling Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

