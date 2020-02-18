Global Hops Market Report 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hops Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Hops Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Hops are flowers of plant Humulus lupulus and is also known as seed cones. Hops are one of the major ingredient used in the beer brewing process along with grain, yeast and water. Hops are mostly found in countries of the North Temperate Zone. The hop plant is an herbaceous plant usually grown in a field called as hop field, hop garden or hop yard for commercial use.

The plant part used in the brewing process is hop flower that is filled with perishable resins used for producing beer. Hops contains an essential oil with a bitter taste and acts as a preservative in beverages such as beer. Hops are primarily used as a flavoring and stabilizing agent in alcoholic beverages and also used for various applications in other beverages and medicinal drugs. Hops are extensively used in brewing industries worldwide, due to its antibacterial effect which favors yeast activity in brewing process over low desirable microorganisms along with balancing sweetness of malt with variety of desired flavors and aromas. Hops are used in various applications such as tea, infusions, tinctures, sleep pills, cosmetic formulations and medicinal drugs.

The global Hops market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hops volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hops market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

YCH HOPS

Global Hops

Steiner Hops Ltd.

Kalsec Inc.

New Zealand Hops

Heineken UK Limited

SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD.

Charles Faram LTD.

Brewers Select Limited

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Amarillo hop 7-11%

Cascade hop 4.5-7%

Centennial hop 9.5-11.5%

Chinook hops 12-14%

Segment by Application

Resturant

Medical

Manufacture

Others

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

What are the key drivers which will drive the market to next level?

Which are the demand dominating regions and how these regions will grow in the coming years?

Who all are the key players providing Hops?

What is the market share of key players in the Global Hops Market and how market share dynamics will change in the coming years?

