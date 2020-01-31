Global Hookah Market Value is expected to reach 210 million US$ by 2025 with growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hookah Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Hookah Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basin often glass-based before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.

A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basinâ€”often glass-based before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). The types of hookah mainly include 2 Hose, 3 Hose and others.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/530880

The hookah market is concentrated; the sales revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA.

Al Fakher Hookahs is the largest production manufacturer; its sales revenue of global market exceeds 17.63% in 2016. The next is Starbuzz Hookahs and FUMARI. USA is the largest sales region in the hookah market. Its sales revenue is about 45830.1 K USD in 2016.

The global Hookah market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hookah volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hookah market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Al Fakher Hookahs

Starbuzz Hookahs

FUMARI

Mya Hookah

Evolution Hookahs

Anahi Hookahs

Regal Hookahs

Tianbao Glass

Ed Hardy Hookah

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Hookah-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Hookah in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Hookah Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Hookah Market in the near future.

Segment by Type

2 Hose

3 Hose

Other

Segment by Application

Group Use

Personal Use

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Hookah Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Hookah Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Hookah Market.

Key Hookah market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/530880

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook