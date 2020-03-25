Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market 2019
Home Wi-Fi security solutions are smart security devices, capable of protecting connected devices from various virtual intrusions such as viruses, malware and hackers. These security devices are connected to the wireless Internet network, and services can be availed by any customer, irrespective of their wireless or home broadband service provider. Devices can be managed either in the home, or remotely via smartphones, tablets, or PCs, using a secure login.
The hardware sub-segment was valued US$ 6,875.8 in 2017 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.
The regions covered for providing an exhaustive study of the Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions market are – South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. In addition, the study also includes an assessment of the market on a country-level basis for highlighting the opportunities and threats.
The key players covered in this study
Cujo
Koalasafe
Eero
Keezel
Luma Home
Securifi
…
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Wi-Fi router
Modem and router as one device
Modem and router as separate device
Wi-Fi range extender
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The ICT sector comprises telecommunications, including wireless and wired connectivity. The development of ICT infrastructure has become vital in the modern, globalized world, where effective transmission of information has become as important as the cultivation of human capital and infrastructure. Every country needs to stay connected with each other for trade, defense, and other matters, while among individual consumers, the ICT sector has taken on a vital importance, so much so that recent surveys found that most millennials ranked access to the Internet as one of their top needs. This has driven the importance of the ICT sector massively in the last few years.
Key Stakeholders
Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Manufacturers
Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
