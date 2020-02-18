Global Home Theater Projector Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Home Theater Projector Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 99 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Most of today’s home theater projectors offer Full HD, which is 1080p resolution. Granted, those TVs can wage war with sunlight in a way that many projectors cannot achieve, and they offer more in terms of features, such as Internet apps and digital tuners. Still, if you are looking to bring the cinema home or rally around a huge screen for the next big game or movie night, there is no better solution than a projector.

The growing preference toward a theater-like movie or gaming experience among consumers has led to the increase in adoption ofÂ home theater projectors. Also, these projectors are portable and more economical than products like flat-screen TVs. One of the recent developments in the market is the growing demand forÂ ultra-short throw projectorsÂ with high brightness. Also, consumers are opting for energy-efficient and eco-friendly projectors. Recently, Casio launched a new range of eco-friendly LampFree projectors that consume over 50% less electricity than regular projectors. Vendors have also introduced smart projectors, which automatically shifts to an idle mode when not in use, thereby saving electricity.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

BenQ

Epson

JVC

Optoma

Sony

Segment by Type

DLP

3LCD

LCOS

Segment by Application

Department Stores

Mass Retailers

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Home Theater Projector?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Home Theater Projector?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Home Theater Projector?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Home Theater Projector?

