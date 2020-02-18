Global Home Textile Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

This report provides in depth study of “Home Textile Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Home Textile Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Home Textile is a flexible woven material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres often referred to as thread or yarn. Yarn is produced by spinning raw fibres of wool, flax, cotton, or other material to produce long strands. Textiles are formed by weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, or pressing fibres together.

China is the largest supplier of Home Textile, with a production value market share nearly 28.96% and sales revenue market share nearly 22.19% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while North America region is the largest consumption region.

The second place is North America, with the production value market share of 19.58% and sales revenue market share of 30.76% in 2015. Europe is another important market of Home Textile, enjoying 15.87% production value market share and 27.79% sales revenue market share in 2015.

The Home Textiles product basically includes terry towels, bed sheets, top of the beds, curtains, pillows cases, rugs, carpets etc used for home furnishings. Bedding is the largest segment of home textiles with a production value market share of 38.37% in 2015.

The global Home Textile market is valued at 142000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 180200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Home Textile market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Home Textile in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Home Textile in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Home Textile market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Home Textile market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Welspun India Ltd

Springs Global

Sunvim

Luolai Home Textile

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Fuanna

Shuixing Home Textile

Mendale Home Textile

Loftex

American Textile

Evezary

Shandong Weiqiao

Beyond Home Textile

Zucchi

GHCL

Veken Elite

Violet Home Textile

Sheridan

WestPoint Home

Franco Manufacturing

Yunus

Lucky Textile

Tevel

Dohia

Market size by Product

Bedding

Curtain & Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Blanket

Market size by End User

Family Used

Commercial Used

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

