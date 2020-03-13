GLOBAL HOME REHABILITATION PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MARKET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES 2019-2025, BUSINESS INVESTMENTS WITH LEADING COMPANIES- STRYKER, HANDICARE, INVACARE, DJO, HOCOMA AND MORE…

A new market study, titled “Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market
Rehabilitation programs help patients improve, maintain, and restore physical strength and mobility in institutional and home care settings. In 2018, the global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Stryker
Handicare
Invacare
DJO
Hocoma
Ekso Bionics
RehabCare
AliMed
Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services
Ergoline
Performance Health
Medline
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Positioning Devices
Body Support Devices
General Aids
Wheelchairs
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Respiratory Therapy
Market segment by Application, split into
Disabilities
Geriatric people
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
