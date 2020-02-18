Global Home Furniture Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Home Furniture Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture that are used to make a house or building a comfortable place to live.

One of the key factors driving the market’s growth is the improvement in the residential construction market. The home furniture market will be driven by the growth of the real estate industry until the end of 2023. Women are increasingly joining the workforce and are living independently. It has been observed that around 45% of the working population are women. This fuels the need for service apartments, which in turn, boosts the demand for home furniture in the country. The decline in the women unemployment rates will enable them to own or rent apartments or houses. This will boost the demand for residential construction activities and drive the need for household furniture such as beds and mattresses, storage units, tables and table tops, chairs, sofas, recliners, and other luxury products.

The rising demand for sustainable products from consumers is expected to encourage manufacturers to come up with innovative eco-friendly furniture products. The rising environmental issues will further compel both manufacturers and consumers to adopt eco-friendly or green furniture and keep a check on carbon footprints.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Ashley Furniture HomeStore

La-Z-Boy

IKEA

Williams-Sonoma

Rooms To Go

Mattress Firm

Segment by Type

Living Room Furniture

Bedroom Furniture

Storage Furniture

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

