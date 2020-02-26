Global Home Automation Solution Market Size, Industry Status, Players, Share and Forecast Till 2019-2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Home Automation Solution Market” Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.
In 2018, the global Home Automation Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Home Automation Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Automation Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell International Inc.
Siemens AG
Johnson Controls International PLC
Schneider Electric SE
United Technologies Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Legrand SA
Hubbell Inc.
ABB Ltd.
Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Control4 Corporation
AMX LLC
ADT Corporation
iControl Networks Inc.
Vantage Controls
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired Home Automation Systems
Power-line Home Automation Systems
Computing Network Home Automation Systems
Wireless Home Automation Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Lighting
Safety and Security
HVAC
Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Home Automation Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Wired Home Automation Systems
1.4.3 Power-line Home Automation Systems
1.4.4 Computing Network Home Automation Systems
1.4.5 Wireless Home Automation Systems
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Home Automation Solution Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Lighting
1.5.3 Safety and Security
1.5.4 HVAC
1.5.5 Entertainment
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Home Automation Solution Market Size
2.2 Home Automation Solution Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Home Automation Solution Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Home Automation Solution Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Home Automation Solution Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Home Automation Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Home Automation Solution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Home Automation Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Home Automation Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Home Automation Solution Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Home Automation Solution Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
