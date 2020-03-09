Global Hollow Glass Microspheres Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Hollow Glass Microspheres Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hollow Glass Microspheres Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Hollow Glass Microspheres market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hollow Glass Microspheres market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Hollow glass microspheres are a new type of material developed widely in recent years with excellent performance. The main components of the product are borosilicates, hollow spheres with a particle size of 10-250 m and a wall thickness of 1-2 m. This product has the advantages of light weight, low thermal conductivity, high strength and good chemical stability. After special treatment, it has the properties of lipophilic and hydrophobic, and it is very easy to disperse in organic materials such as resins. Hollow glass microspheres are widely used in glass fiber reinforced plastics, artificial marble, artificial agate, and other composite materials, and have obvious weight-reducing effect and sound insulation effect, so that the products have good crack resistance and reworkability. Widely used in aviation, aerospace, new high-speed trains, luxury yachts, thermal insulation coatings, bowling, and other areas, and played a unique good role.
First of all, the increasing demand for hollow glass microspheres drives the market size structural properties such as recyclability, reusability increase demand for efficiency, and modernization of infrastructure. Second, North America dominates the global hollow glass microspheres market, and is experiencing high growth owing to the increased demand for efficiency in many end-user industries. Product innovation in terms of quality and application development is another driving factor for the growth of hollow glass microspheres market in North America. The U.S. and Canada are expected to lead the hollow glass microspheres market in the North American region, the U.S. Asia Pacific is growing at a significant rate as these materials have started gaining prominence in this region. The growth in this region can be attributed to increased consumption of hollow glass microspheres in China.
The global Hollow Glass Microspheres market is valued at 230 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
3M
Trelleborg AB (Sweden)
Potters Industries
Mo-Sci
Sinosteel Maanshan New Material Technology
Cospheric
Dennert Poraver
Polysciences
CenoStar
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Glass
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Building & Construction
Paints & Coatings
Electrical & Electronics
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Healthcare
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Hollow Glass Microspheres sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Hollow Glass Microspheres players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hollow Glass Microspheres are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
