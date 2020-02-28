Global Hoist Market Size Grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the Forecast period

This research report titled “Global Hoist Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Hoist Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Hoist Market.

Request for sample copy of this report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2288061

A hoist is a mechanical device for lifting material, typically consisting of a rope or chain around a drum or wheel lift, and a hook for attaching payload.

A basic hoist is defined by two chief characteristics. The first is the lifting medium, which may be a wire rope wrapped around a drum or a chain raised by a pulley. The second is the type of power utilized by the hoist. Common power-sources are hydraulics, electricity, air driven motors, and, in the case of a manual hoist, muscle power.

In the hoist market, high-end products are mainly produced by developed countries. China is the dominator of the middle and low end products. With its low price, hoist produced in China are popular around the world, especially in Southeast Asia, Africa, South America and the Middle East development countries and regions.

As the necessary industrial equipment, hoist can be used in every walk of life, including oil, petrochemical, petrol, oil depot, gas, chemical, military, electricity, mining, electronics, railway and other industries.

The global oil refinery market is expected to increase due to rising energy demand, evolving technology and new sources of the crude oil explored during the forecast period. And the oil refineries market is currently undergoing a significant reorientation, with demand moving away from the traditional strongholds of Europe and North America to other regions of the world. Growing demand from end-use industries around the world is expected to drive growth in the global petrochemical market over the next seven years. On the supply side, abundant raw material availability in the Middle East is expected to have a positive impact on growth of the petrochemical market. The shale gas boom in North America and rapidly expanding exploration & production activities in China are also likely to drive the global market.

The Hoist market was valued at 3240 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 4180 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hoist.

This report presents the worldwide Hoist market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Columbus McKinnon

Kito

Terex

Konecranes

Ingersoll Rand

TRACTEL

PLANETA

Hitachi

KAWASAKI

J.D. Neuhaus

TOYO

ABUS

Imer International

VERLINDE

DAESAN

ABLE FORGE

Endo Kogyo

Shanghai Yiying

Xi’an Liba

TBM

Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery

Beijing Lingying

Nanjing Jingming

Nucleon (Xinxiang)

DL Heavy

Mode

Cheng Day

Hoist Breakdown Data by Type

Manual Hoists

Electric Hoists

Air Hoists

Hydraulic Hoists

Hoist Breakdown Data by Application

Factories

Construction Sites

Marinas & Shipyards

Mining & Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Others

Hoist Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Hoist Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Report with TOC https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-hoist-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hoist Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hoist Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Manual Hoists

1.4.3 Electric Hoists

1.4.4 Air Hoists

1.4.5 Hydraulic Hoists

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hoist Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Factories

1.5.3 Construction Sites

1.5.4 Marinas & Shipyards

1.5.5 Mining & Excavating Operation

1.5.6 Warehouse

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hoist Market Size

2.1.1 Global Hoist Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Hoist Production 2014-2025

2.2 Hoist Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Hoist Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Hoist Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Hoist Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Hoist Market

2.4 Key Trends for Hoist Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Hoist Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hoist Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Hoist Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Hoist Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hoist Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Hoist Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Hoist Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

To be [email protected]@

Enquire about this Report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2288061

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like machinery market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/