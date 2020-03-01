Global HIV-1 Screening Tests Market Size, Industry Status, Key-Market players and Forecast during 2019-2025

The global market status for HIV-1 Screening Tests Market is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Global HIV-1 Screening Tests Market” Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the HIV-1 Screening Tests Market for the present and forecasted period until 2025. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

In 2018, the global HIV-1 Screening Tests market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global HIV-1 Screening Tests status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HIV-1 Screening Tests development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens AG (Germany)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

Alere Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ELISA

Rapid Tests

Home Access Dried Blood Spot

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global HIV-1 Screening Tests Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 ELISA

1.4.3 Rapid Tests

1.4.4 Home Access Dried Blood Spot

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global HIV-1 Screening Tests Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 HIV-1 Screening Tests Market Size

2.2 HIV-1 Screening Tests Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 HIV-1 Screening Tests Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 HIV-1 Screening Tests Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 HIV-1 Screening Tests Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global HIV-1 Screening Tests Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global HIV-1 Screening Tests Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global HIV-1 Screening Tests Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 HIV-1 Screening Tests Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players HIV-1 Screening Tests Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into HIV-1 Screening Tests Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global HIV-1 Screening Tests Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global HIV-1 Screening Tests Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Continued………[email protected]#

