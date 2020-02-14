Global High Voltage Motors Market Forecast from 2019 to 2025

The global High Voltage Motors market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

High voltage motor refers to motor with rated voltage above 1000V.

The Asia-Pacific region High Voltage Motors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

  • SIEMENS
  • ABB
  • TECO
  • GE
  • WEG
  • Mitsubshi
  • Emerson
  • Toshiba
  • Hitachi
  • Yaskawa
  • Orsatti
  • Hyosung
  • Gamak
  • Shanghai Electric
  • Jiamusi Electric Machine

Segment by Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

  • High Voltage Synchronous Motors
  • High Voltage Asynchronous Motors

Segment by Application

  • Automotive
  • HVAC Equipment
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Aerospace and Transportation
  • Others

