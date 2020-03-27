In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-high-voltage-direct-current-hvdc-cable-market-sizes-2019
High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable are including the submarine, underground and the overhead cable.
First, for industry structure analysis, the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable industry is concentrate. ABB, Nexans, NKT, Prysmian, General Cable and LS are the main manufacture. T ABB, Nexans and NKT account for about 78.52% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable, also the leader in the whole High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable industry.
Second, the production of high voltage direct current cable increases from 2470.88 KM in 2011 to 3818.21 KM in 2016, with an average growth rate of 9.13%.
Third, Europe occupied 90.48% of the production market in 2015. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 42.41% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Europe shared 39.40% of global total.
Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
Fifth, for forecast, the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6-8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable market is valued at 1270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Nexans
NKT
Prysman
General Cable
LS Cable
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
60-150 KV
151-300 KV
Above 300 KV
Segment by Application
Submarine
Underground
Overhead
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-high-voltage-direct-current-hvdc-cable-market-sizes-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.