Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market Sizes 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable are including the submarine, underground and the overhead cable.

First, for industry structure analysis, the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable industry is concentrate. ABB, Nexans, NKT, Prysmian, General Cable and LS are the main manufacture. T ABB, Nexans and NKT account for about 78.52% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable, also the leader in the whole High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable industry.

Second, the production of high voltage direct current cable increases from 2470.88 KM in 2011 to 3818.21 KM in 2016, with an average growth rate of 9.13%.

Third, Europe occupied 90.48% of the production market in 2015. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 42.41% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Europe shared 39.40% of global total.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6-8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable market is valued at 1270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Nexans

NKT

Prysman

General Cable

LS Cable

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

60-150 KV

151-300 KV

Above 300 KV

Segment by Application

Submarine

Underground

Overhead

