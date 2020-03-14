Global High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market Report Explored in Latest Research

High tibial osteotomy (HTO) has been a popular surgical procedure in orthopedics that has been employed increasingly over the recent past. The study provides an overview of detailed examination of the impact factors associated with the demand scenario of HTO plates and the most recent innovations and strategic developments that have the highest potential of pushing growth of high tibial osteotomy plates market in coming years.

Growing Need for Exact Alignment and Utmost Accuracy to Push Global Demand for High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates

While research has been projecting HTO plates as a highly suitable alternative for the treatment of knee arthrosis, it is still debatably the potential treatment procedure for accurate surgery delivering long-term results. Industry experts opine that to maintain the highest efficacy of procedure involving high tibial osteotomy plates, selection of both the suitable patient and a precise surgical technique are of paramount importance. Increasing prevalence of orthopedic conditions driven by various factors such as age, road accidents, and inheritance remains the top demand driving factor for high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates worldwide. The global HTO plates landscape also continues to benefit from favorable healthcare investment scenario across developing economies in recent years. However, robust revenue growth of high tibial osteotomy plates market is likely to be facing the longstanding challenges posed by the potential side effects of HTO plates and high costs associated with osteotomy surgeries.

HTO Plates in Tandem with 3D Printing Technology Could be the Future

Modern surgical procedures involving high tibial osteotomy plates often are referred to as the surgeries with a low overall accuracy, in terms of the targeted angle. It thus emphasizes the growing significance of high accuracy of modern HTO surgeries.

3D printing technology is rapidly emerging as an attractive option for coupling with HTO, with an objective to attain superior results post surgery with an additional benefit of high accuracy.

Several ongoing R&D studies have been striving to explore the feasibility and clinical effectiveness of the joint procedure. This innovation if succeeds holds the promise to face lift the capability of conventional HTO surgeries, and thereby boost the demand for advanced technology high tibial osteotomy plates in coming years.

Taxonomical Analysis of Global High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market

A broad classification of the global high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates market is based on the type of material, technique, and end user.

High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market Segmentation by Material Type

Metal ((Stainless Steel, Titanium, Others)

Polymer

High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market Segmentation Based on Technique

Wedge technique – Closed and Open Wedge Technique

Dome Technique

Distraction HTO Technique

High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook of High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market

Based on the geographical expanse of high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates market, classification of seven key regional markets allows thorough country-wise analysis of the market.

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Competitive Landscape Analysis: High Tibial Osteotomy Plates Market

Arthrex Ltd., one of the important active players in the global high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates market, recently launched the first-ever multidirectional angle stable high tibial osteotomy plate that has been manufactured using a novel material – carbon reinforced PEEK (polyetheretherketone).