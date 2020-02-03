Global High-Temperature Composite Resin Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview And Forecasts To 2026 | TMR

High-temperature Composite Resin Market: Overview

High-temperature composite resin is an advanced material that is widely used in the aerospace & defense and transportation industries due to its light weight and high resistance toward extreme heat. It also provides toughness, high strength, and enhanced structural performance to aircraft and automotive parts. High-temperature resins increase the performance of composite parts and improve the parts’ capacity to operate in harsh environmental conditions with extreme heat. Additionally, owing to their better performance under fatigue conditions, manufacturers are widely adopting high-temperature composite resins instead of metals and ceramics in aircraft and automotive parts.

High-temperature Composite Resin Market: Key Segments

The high-temperature composite resin market can be segmented based on type, manufacturing process, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the high-temperature composite resin market can be classified into phenolic, epoxy, thermoplastic, polyimide, benzoxazine, cyanate ester, others such as BMI and phthalonitriles. Thermoplastic is a leading segment, owing to the wide use of thermoplastics in the manufacture of water bottles, packaging containers, children’s toys, safety glass lenses, etc.. The material is preferred due to its molded shape and unreinforced properties.

In terms of manufacturing process, the high-temperature composite resin market can be categorized into lay-up, filament winding, injection molding, pultrusion, compression molding, and other processes. Lay-up is projected to be a leading segment, owing to the wide range of applications of the process across industries such as aerospace, defense, marine industries, etc.

Based on end-use industry, the high-temperature composite resin market can be divided into aerospace & defense, transportation, electrical & electronics, and others. The aerospace & defense segment is a leading segment, owing to an increase in demand for high-temperature composite resins for engine parts, structures of aircraft, interiors, missiles, and satellites.

High-temperature Composite Resin Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global high-temperature composite resin market include Huntsman International LLC, Hexcel Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Royal Tencate N.V., Hexion Inc., DIC Corporation, Arkema S.A., Lonza AG, Nexam Chemical Holding AB, and UBE Industries, Ltd..