Global High Strength Steel Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

High Strength Steel includes conventional High-Strength Steels and advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS).

The conventional High-Strength Steels include High Strength Low Alloy Steels, Bake Hardenable Steels, Carbon Manganese Steels, and others.

Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) are complex, sophisticated materials, with carefully selected chemical compositions and multiphase microstructures resulting from precisely controlled heating and cooling processes.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the global high strength steels market. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development offer lucrative growth opportunities to players operating in the high strength steels market. The increasing middle class population, which has led to urbanization and rise in the manufacturing sector, drives the demand of high strength steels in this region. The Asia-Pacific high strength steels market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. Economic growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan are further propelling the growth of the high strength steels market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in the global high strength steel market include Arcelor Mittal (Luxembourg), SSAB, POSCO, United States Steel Corporation (U.S.), Voestalpine AG, ThyssenKrupp AG, Baosteel, Ansteel, among others.

Segment by Type

High Strength Low Alloy Steels

Dual Phase Steels

Bake Hardenable Steels

Carbon Manganese Steels

Segment by Application

Automotive

Hoisting and mining equipment

Aviation & Marine

Others

