Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market 2019-2025, Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – BASF, Mitsubishi, Kanto, Chemtrade, Avantor

High Purity Sulfuric Acid is mainly produced and handled for application in the manufacture of electronic semiconductors and for reagent grade applications.

High purity Sulphur acid is widely used in large scale integrated circuit(IC),semiconductor, and other microelectronics industries, for cleaning and etching agents. With the rapid development of microelectronics industry, demand for electronic-grade Sulphur acid is growing and it has a very good prospect.

High Purity Sulfuric Acid is purified from general grade sulfuric acid. At present, the core technology of electronic grade sulfuric acid is monopolized by Germany, Japan, the United States and other countries, also key technologies are seldom reported. There are only a few companies that can produce electronic grade sulfuric acid on a large scale internationally. The general grade sulfuric acid has impact on the cost for final product. Fluctuation of raw material would influence the price of electric grade sulfuric acid.

High Purity Sulfuric Acid is a niche market with limited players. Key suppliers usually offers a broad product line of wet electric chemicals and enjoys high recognition from the market. The top players cover BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Asia Union Electronic Chemicals, Kanto Chemical and Avantor etc., which are playing important roles in global High Purity Sulfuric Acid market. In 2017, the top 3 players take a combined revenue share of 61.52% in global market. The share of top 10 players would cover more than 80% of the global industry.

Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid market size will increase to 500 Million US$ by 2025, from 310 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Purity Sulfuric Acid.

This report researches the worldwide High Purity Sulfuric Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global High Purity Sulfuric Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Asia Union Electronic Chemicals

Kanto Chemical

Chemtrade

Avantor

Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical

Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Runma Chemical

High Purity Sulfuric Acid Breakdown Data by Type

G2

G3

G4 and G5

High Purity Sulfuric Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Semiconductor

LCD Panel

Crystal Silicon Solar Cell

High Purity Sulfuric Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

High Purity Sulfuric Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global High Purity Sulfuric Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key High Purity Sulfuric Acid manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Purity Sulfuric Acid Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 G2

1.4.3 G3

1.4.4 G4 and G5

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Semiconductor

1.5.3 LCD Panel

1.5.4 Crystal Silicon Solar Cell

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of High Purity Sulfuric Acid

8.1.4 High Purity Sulfuric Acid Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

8.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of High Purity Sulfuric Acid

8.2.4 High Purity Sulfuric Acid Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Asia Union Electronic Chemicals

8.3.1 Asia Union Electronic Chemicals Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of High Purity Sulfuric Acid

8.3.4 High Purity Sulfuric Acid Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Kanto Chemical

8.4.1 Kanto Chemical Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of High Purity Sulfuric Acid

8.4.4 High Purity Sulfuric Acid Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Chemtrade

8.5.1 Chemtrade Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of High Purity Sulfuric Acid

8.5.4 High Purity Sulfuric Acid Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Avantor

8.6.1 Avantor Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of High Purity Sulfuric Acid

8.6.4 High Purity Sulfuric Acid Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

