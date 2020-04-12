In this report, the Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

High purity quartz is an important raw material in the silicon industry sector. The SiO2 content is between 99.9-99.99% and Fe2O3 content is less than 0.001%. It is widely used in quartz glass, lighting, semiconductor, electronics, fiber optics and other industries.

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are solar energetics, microelectronics, lighting engineering. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for High Purity Quartz Sand will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of High Purity Quartz Sand is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. High Purity Quartz Sand industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of an increase in production capacity, expected that the High Purity Quartz Sand raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of High Purity Quartz Sand.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in High Purity Quartz Sand market will become more intense.

The global High Purity Quartz Sand market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Purity Quartz Sand volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Purity Quartz Sand market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Unimin

Quartz Corp

Mineracao Santa Rosa(MSR)

Ron Coleman Mining

Kyshtym Mining

Jiangsu Pacific Quartz

Donghai Colorful Mineral Products

Xinyi Mingwang Quartz Sand

Donghai Shihu Quartz

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Microelectronics

Solar Energetics

Lighting Equipment

Optics

Other

Segment by Application

Lighting Industry

Semiconductor

Electronics

Optical Industry

Fiber Optics

Production of Special Filament and Tissues

