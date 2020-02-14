Global High Purity Quartz Market to Reach US$ 1,269.96 Mn by 2026 | TMR

The global high purity quartz market was valued at US$ 728.11 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘High Purity Quartz Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) Rise in the demand for semiconductors is driving the market. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global high purity quartz market, led by increase in the usage of high purity quartz in the manufacture of semiconductors in the region.

Rise in demand from the semiconductor industry

High purity quartz products are ideal for use in the semiconductor industry, due to their superior quality and excellent purity. High purity quartz is used in the semiconductor industry to produce crucibles and quartz glass products such as windows, rods, and tubes. High purity quartz is also used in the production of silicon metal, which is the base for semiconductor wafers manufactured by using the Czochralski process. Heartlands of the semiconductor production are Japan, Germany, South Korea, and California. Quartz Corp, a U.S.-based company, is capable to supply HPQ in these regions due to strategic location of its offices in the U.S. and Europe and strong team of sales and marketing in Asia. High purity quartz enables parts of a semiconductor to withstand extreme temperatures of wafer processing. Rising use of new-generation wafers in semiconductors is driving the demand for high purity quartz. Semiconductors are mostly used in the electronics industry. It is the most preferred material of choice to enhance the performance of products. This, in turn, would fuel the use of high purity quartz in the semiconductor industry in the next few years.

High demand from the solar industry

High purity quartz (HPQ) is a special feedstock and it is used in industries that have high-tech applications, for example, the solar industry. High purity quartz sand is the most cost-effective solution to meet the consistently increasing requirements, in terms of quality, in the solar industry. The solar industry has gained high significance recently, as solar power is a source of renewable energy. Several countries across the globe are undertaking solar projects so as to save on non-renewable sources of energy. Solar power involves the conversion of energy from sunlight into electricity by using photovoltaic (PV) cells. Most solar power installations have been carried out in China and India. The raw material employed to produce crucibles for use in the solar cell industry is high purity quartz (HPQ) sand. High purity quartz is used in several manners in the manufacture of c-Si cells and modules including in crucibles; in quartz glass for tubes, rods, and widows; and in silicon metal. Thus, growth of the solar industry is projected to fuel the global market for high purity quartz during the forecast period.

High degree of competition among established players

Key players profiled in the report on the global high purity quartz market are The Quartz Corporation, Sibelco, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd, Russian Quartz, I-Minerals Inc., Creswick Quartz, and Nordic Mining ASA.