Global High Purity Boehmite Industry Chain Research Report 2019

The purity of high purity boehmites above 99.0%, like 99.0%, 99.5%, 99.7%, 99.8%, 99.95% and 99.99% etc. the high purity boehmite mainly used in Li-ion battery separator, electronic ceramics, flame-retardant filler and microcrystalline ceramics alumina etc.

The global high purity boehmite market developed rapidly in the past several years. Currently the global market is dominated by few players from Europe, Japan, United States, China and Korea, like Nabaltec from Germany; Sasol has manufacturing factories in Germany and Untied States; TOR Minerals has manufacturing factories in Netherlands; Dequenne Chimie and Silkem from Belgium and Slovenia; Kawai Lime Industry and TAIMEI Chemicals from Japan; Osang Group from Korea while Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco, AnHui Estone Material Technology, Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials and Tianjin Boyuan New Materials from China.

Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco has a production capacity of 15000 tons in Boehmite, but most of Boehmite is the purity of 81% AlOOH. In high purity (above 99%), Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco produced 260 tons of high purity Boehmite in 2016, and established to be 350 tons in 2017.

Estone is a public company, and the largest producer of High Purity Boehmite in China, its products are mainly used in Li-ion Battery Separator. According to our survey, the production capacity of high purity boehmite will be 7000 tons in the end of 2017 and this company will play an important role in the High Purity Boehmite in the world, especially for the Li-ion Battery Separator market.

PIDC produces the Boehmite in Shandong province and exports to Untied States. The purity of boehmite is between 52-83%. PIDC doesn’t produce the high purity boehmite. So here we share the data information for the boehmite products.

In future, the high purity boehmite market will be driven by the demand from lithium-ion battery separator, especially the demand from China. Currently in China, the end user include CATL, BYD, Hefei Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy, Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology and ATL etc.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco (China)

AnHui Estone Material Technology (China)

Sasol(South Africa)

Nabaltec(Germany)

TOR Minerals(US)

Kawai Lime Industry(Japan)

TAIMEI Chemicals(Japan)

Dequenne Chimie(Belgium)

Osang Group(Korea)

Silkem(Slovenia)

Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials (China)

Tianjin Boyuan New Materials (China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity (99.0%-99.9%) Boehmite

Purity (above 99.9%) Boehmite

Segment by Application

Batteries

Ceramics

Flame Retardant

