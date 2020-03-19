Global High-purity Amorphous Boron Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global High-purity Amorphous Boron market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High-purity Amorphous Boron market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global High-purity Amorphous Boron market status and forecast, categorizes the global High-purity Amorphous Boron market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
High purity amorphous boron powder is black whereas impure samples have a brown appearance. Due to its special combination of properties as well as the ability to absorb neutrons, large quantities of amorphous boron are used in pyrotechnics. For example, it is to be used as an additive in solid-fuel rocket propellant and explosives, in initiators for airbags and belt pre-tensioners, and as an additive in pyrotechnical mixtures. In addition, as a powerful reducing agent it can also be added to certain soldering agents as a flux or additive. Other application areas include the manufacture of high-purity metal borides and use as a sintering additive for silicon carbide high-performance ceramics.
First, the High-purity Amorphous Boron industry is relatively concentrated: which is due to the high barriers, (technical barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of High-purity Amorphous Boron are mainly in US, Europe and China.
Second, the production of High-purity Amorphous Boron increases from 227.86 MT in 2011 to 271.34 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of nearly 4%. SB Boron is the world leader, H.C. Starck GmbH is the leader in Germany, New Metals and Chemicals Ltd. is the leader in UKBaoding Zhongpuruituo Technology is the leader in China.
Third, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Currently, in High-purity Amorphous Boron industry, the American and Germany manufacturers occupy the high-end market, Chinese products survive at the bottom of the market, due to the limit of purity and metal content indicators.
In recent years, some Chinese companies (such as Liaoning Pengda Technology and Tangshan Weihao Magnesium Powder) develop industrial grade High-purity Amorphous Boron products, and produce medical used High-purity Amorphous Boron products by purification.
Fourth, High-purity Amorphous Boron downstream are mainly medical and ceramic industry, solid rocket boosters, special alloy steel and catalysts industry. In recent years, the medical and special alloy steel industry has developed rapidly, the demand for High-purity Amorphous Boron will correspondingly increase.
Fifth, although sales of High-purity Amorphous Boron bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the High-purity Amorphous Boron field hastily.
The global High-purity Amorphous Boron market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
SB Boron
H.C. Starck GmbH
SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.
CRS Chemicals
Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology
New Metals and Chemicals Ltd.
Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute Corporation
Noah Technologies Corporation
YingKou Liaobin Fine Chemicals
Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute (DCEI)
Liaoning Pengda Technology
Tangshan Weihao Magnesium Powder
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
92%-95%
95%-99%
>99%
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Industrial field
Aerospace and the military field.
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global High-purity Amorphous Boron capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key High-purity Amorphous Boron manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-purity Amorphous Boron are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
High-purity Amorphous Boron Manufacturers
High-purity Amorphous Boron Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
High-purity Amorphous Boron Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
