Global High-purity Alumina Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

High purity alumina (HPA) or aluminium oxide with a minimum purity of 99.99% (4N) Al2O3, is a high value speciality product with a broad range of uses. Characterised by a minimum purity of 99.99% (4N) Al2O3, HPA is the high-end, high-value product of the non-metallurgical alumina market. Due to its superior characteristics such as purity, extreme hardness and corrosion-resistance, HPA is the essential base material for artiificial sapphire substrates found in LEDs, also semiconductors, scratchproof artificial sapphire glass, and a growing range of high-performance applications.

In China, High Purity Alumina has only tens of year’s history; however, there is a large demand for High Purity Alumina due to the large population. In previous years, affected by demand, there is a rapid increase of High Purity Alumina industry. During 2012-2017, High Purity Alumina Industry kept increasing at a high speed, which is nearly 4.01%.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce 4N High Purity Alumina, but in 5N High Purity Alumina, there are hardly manufacturers.

The global High-purity Alumina market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-purity Alumina volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-purity Alumina market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hebei Pengda

Dalian Hailanguangdian

Xuancheng Jingrui

Zibo Honghe

Wuxi Tuoboda

Keheng

Gemsung

CHALCO

Crown

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

4N

4Nx

5N

Segment by Application

Li-Ion Battery

LED

Semiconductors

Phosphor

Others

