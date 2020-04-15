Global High Pressure Oil Seals Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global High Pressure Oil Seals Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High Pressure Oil Seals Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

HIGH PRESSURE OIL SEALS is an indispensable component in lubricated rotating equipment and must be chosen with caution in order to ensure that the correct design and materials are used to provide a long-lasting life for the rotating equipment.

High Pressure Oil Seals are used in a wide range of applications for Exploration and Production operations (E&P) which include areas such as “downhole”, sub-surface and surface applications, and also in downstream applications through the various valves involved in handling sour services.

The following manufacturers are covered:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Solvay S.A.

3M

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Lubrizol Corporation

OMNOVA Solutions

Zeon Chemicals

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

ExxonMobil

FP PARIS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal

TPU

HNBR

Fluoroelastomer

EPDM

Others

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Aerospace and Defense

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Mining

Pharmaceutical

