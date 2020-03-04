Global High-Performance Computing Software Market 2025 A Professional Outlook, Business Opportunity Assessment and Industry Demand Forecast

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

High Performance Computing refers to the practice of aggregating computing power in a way that delivers much higher performance than one could get out of a typical desktop computer or workstation in order to solve large problems in science, engineering, or business.

Deployment of these systems on the cloud is one of the major drivers for adoption, due to reduced costs.

In 2018, the global High-Performance Computing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global High-Performance Computing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High-Performance Computing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Altair Engineering

Ansys

Dassault Systemes

ESI

Gaussian

Gromacs

Livermore Software

Siemens

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-Performance Computing Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Cloud

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic Research

Bio-Sciences / Healthcare

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

Aerospace/Defense

EDA/IT

Financial Services

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

High-Performance Computing Software Manufacturers

High-Performance Computing Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

High-Performance Computing Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of High-Performance Computing Software market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global High-Performance Computing Software market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of High-Performance Computing Software market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global High-Performance Computing Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High-Performance Computing Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of High-Performance Computing Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

