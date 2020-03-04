Global High-Performance Computing Software Market 2025 A Professional Outlook, Business Opportunity Assessment and Industry Demand Forecast

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.
Global High-Performance Computing Software market 2019-2025
High Performance Computing refers to the practice of aggregating computing power in a way that delivers much higher performance than one could get out of a typical desktop computer or workstation in order to solve large problems in science, engineering, or business.
Deployment of these systems on the cloud is one of the major drivers for adoption, due to reduced costs.
In 2018, the global High-Performance Computing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global High-Performance Computing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High-Performance Computing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Altair Engineering
Ansys
Dassault Systemes
ESI
Gaussian
Gromacs
Livermore Software
Siemens
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-Performance Computing Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Cloud
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Academic Research
Bio-Sciences / Healthcare
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)
Aerospace/Defense
EDA/IT
Financial Services
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
High-Performance Computing Software Manufacturers
High-Performance Computing Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
High-Performance Computing Software Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of High-Performance Computing Software market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global High-Performance Computing Software market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of High-Performance Computing Software market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global High-Performance Computing Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the High-Performance Computing Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of High-Performance Computing Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-Performance Computing Software Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Size
2.1.1 Global High-Performance Computing Software Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global High-Performance Computing Software Sales 2014-2025
2.2 High-Performance Computing Software Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global High-Performance Computing Software Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global High-Performance Computing Software Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 High-Performance Computing Software Sales by Manufacturers
3.2 High-Performance Computing Software Revenue by Manufacturers
3.3 High-Performance Computing Software Price by Manufacturers
3.4 High-Performance Computing Software Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 High-Performance Computing Software Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers High-Performance Computing Software Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High-Performance Computing Software Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global High-Performance Computing Software Sales by Product
4.2 Global High-Performance Computing Software Revenue by Product
4.3 High-Performance Computing Software Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global High-Performance Computing Software Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America High-Performance Computing Software by Countries
6.1.1 North America High-Performance Computing Software Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America High-Performance Computing Software Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America High-Performance Computing Software by Product
6.3 North America High-Performance Computing Software by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe High-Performance Computing Software by Countries
7.2 Europe High-Performance Computing Software by Product
7.3 Europe High-Performance Computing Software by End User
12 Future Forecast
12.1 High-Performance Computing Software Market Forecast by Regions
12.2 High-Performance Computing Software Market Forecast by Product
12.3 High-Performance Computing Software Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America High-Performance Computing Software Forecast
12.5 Europe High-Performance Computing Software Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific High-Performance Computing Software Forecast
12.7 Central & South America High-Performance Computing Software Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Computing Software Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 High-Performance Computing Software Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
