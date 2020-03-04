Global High-performance Computing (HPC) market Major Manufacturers Analysis, Share, Trend, Analysis, Segmentation & Forecast 2025

A new market study, titled “Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Global High-performance Computing (HPC) market 2019-2025
High Performance Computing refers to the practice of aggregating computing power in a way that delivers much higher performance than one could get out of a typical desktop computer or workstation in order to solve large problems in science, engineering, or business.
The fast-paced growth in the IT industry is expected to be the major driver for the high-performance computing market. The hardware segment constitutes a major part of the revenue generated in the high-performance computing market.
In 2018, the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global High-performance Computing (HPC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High-performance Computing (HPC) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AMD
NEC
HPE
Sugon
Fujitsu
Intel
IBM
Microsoft
Dell
Cray
Lenovo
Amazon Web Services
Rackspace
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-performance Computing (HPC) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Academic Research
Bio-Sciences
CAE
Defense
EDA/IT
Financial Services
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
High-performance Computing (HPC) Manufacturers
High-performance Computing (HPC) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
High-performance Computing (HPC) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of High-performance Computing (HPC) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of High-performance Computing (HPC) market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global High-performance Computing (HPC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the High-performance Computing (HPC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of High-performance Computing (HPC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1.4 Market by Type
1.5 Market by End User
