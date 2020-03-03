Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Insights, Top Players, Substantial Growth, Rising Preferences and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

High modulus and ultra-high modulus fibers are sometimes called pitch fiber. Pitch fiber starts as a different raw material than standard or intermediate modulus fibers and uses a different manufacturing process. High modulus carbon fiber has a rating of at least 42 MSI while, ultra-high modulus is rated beginning at 65 MSI.

Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Modulus Carbon Fiber.

This report researches the worldwide High Modulus Carbon Fiber market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global High Modulus Carbon Fiber breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Toray

ZOLTEK(Toray)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin Carbon

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics Corp

SGL

Cytec Solvay

DowAksa

Hyosung

Taekwang Industrial

Zhongfu Shenying

Jiangsu Hengshen

Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

Bluestar Fibres

High Modulus Carbon Fiber Breakdown Data by Type

High Modulus (HM) Grade

Ultra High Modulus (UHM) Grade

High Modulus Carbon Fiber Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Materials

Automotive

Aerospace

Sports/Leisure

Construction

Others

High Modulus Carbon Fiber Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

High Modulus Carbon Fiber Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 High Modulus (HM) Grade

1.4.3 Ultra High Modulus (UHM) Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial Materials

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Aerospace

1.5.5 Sports/Leisure

1.5.6 Construction

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Production

2.1.1 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key High Modulus Carbon Fiber Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers High Modulus Carbon Fiber Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Concentration Ratio (CR10 and HHI)

3.3 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

