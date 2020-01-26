Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Challenge and Risk Analysis Report from 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light is a type of electrical gas-discharge light. In a high-intensity discharge lamp, electricity arcs between two electrodes, creating an intensely bright light. Mercury, sodium, or metal halide gas acts as the conductor. High-intensity discharge (HID) lighting provides the second highest efficacy and longest service life of any lighting type.

In this report, high intensity discharge (HID) light mainly refers to the high intensity discharge light source.

Due to the impact of economic crisis, high intensity discharge (HID) light market was fluctuant in recent years. However, with the recovery trend of economy, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market will keep growing. Due to the threat from the LED lighting, the development of high intensity discharge (HID) light will develop slowly. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light products is growing.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market occupies about 53% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Philips, Osram, GE, Hella and Valeo etc.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market will still be a market of fierce competition.

According to this study, over the next five years the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light business, shared in Chapter 3.

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market in the near future.

Segmentation by product type

Metal Halide Light

High-pressure Sodium Light

Xenon Arc Light

Other Type

Segmentation by application

Automotive Industry

Road

Other

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Philips

Osram

GE

Hella

Valeo

Koito

Panasonic

Robertson

Hubbell

Acuity Brands

Eaton

NVC

FSL

PAK

Yankon

Cnlight

Opple

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

