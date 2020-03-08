Global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

High impact polystyrene, or HIPS, is a versatile plastic resin used in the manufacture of numerous products. Easy to fabricate, this resilient material costs little to produce and offers applications in many industries. Its physical properties permit flexible machining and surface applications such as paints and adhesives. The material can be used as packaging filler, pressed into board, molded into products, or delivered on sheets or rolls. Its characteristic dimensional stability permits it to be employed in low strength construction and in its natural translucent form makes it suitable for food processing applications.

First, for industry structure analysis, the HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging industry is fragmented, but still more concentrated compared with the whole HIPS industry. Europe is the biggest production base of HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging, followed by USA. The market shares in emerging markets are not high, but in fast growth.

Second, for production, the global production HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging has reached 120 K MT by the end of year 2014, with annual growth rate around 2~4% during the past years. Despite the market of rigid medical packaging industry has been mature for many years, the development of HIPS in medical and health care industries is promising.

Third, for the market, the global HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging market is worth over $250 mn, according to our survey. Actually, the overcapacity in HIPS might not be a good news to the investors, but still, its high performance in hit resistance and acceptable price compared with engineering plastics makes it still promising in the future.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material PolyStyrene varies according to the crude oil price. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry, the HIPS price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

Fifth, for trade analysis, the import and export business of HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging is frequent, with EU, USA and the leading exporter. The import business in Asia countries are frequent and local demand cannot be met with the production.

Sixth, for forecast, the global HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~3%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe this industry now is now in fast development, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve.

The global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market is valued at 200 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -7.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Styrolution

Total Petrochemicals

Trinseo

Versalis

SABIC

KKPC

PS Japan

CHIMEI

King Plastic Corporation

Hong Kong Petrochemical

Formosa

LG Chem

Total(China)

Zhengjiang CHIMEI

Formosa Plastics (Ningbo)

Astor Chemical Industrial

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Extrusion molding

Injection molding

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Work-in-progress trays

Thermoformed pharmaceutical packaging

Packaging for economical medical devices

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging Manufacturers

High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



