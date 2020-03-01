Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Size, Manufacturers, Production by Region, Application and Forecast until 2025

The market for High Horsepower Tractor is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the High Horsepower Tractor sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.
A tractor is an engineering vehicle specifically designed to deliver at a high tractive effort (or torque) at slow speeds, for the purposes of hauling a trailer or machinery used in agriculture or construction. Most commonly, the term is used to describe a farm vehicle that provides the power and traction to mechanize agricultural tasks, especially (and originally) tillage, but nowadays a great variety of tasks. Agricultural implements may be towed behind or mounted on the tractor, and the tractor may also provide a source of power if the implement is mechanised.
Global High Horsepower Tractor market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Horsepower Tractor.
This industry study presents the global High Horsepower Tractor market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The High Horsepower Tractor production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of High Horsepower Tractor in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders AGCO, Case IH, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AGCO
Case IH
John Deere
Mahindra
Kubota
CLAAS
Kioti
Yanmar Tractor
Zoomlion
Foton Lovol
CNH Industrial
High Horsepower Tractor Breakdown Data by Type
200~250 Horsepower
250~300 Horsepower
300~350 Horsepower
>350 Horsepower
High Horsepower Tractor Breakdown Data by Application
Farm
Rent
Other
High Horsepower Tractor Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
High Horsepower Tractor Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Horsepower Tractor Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 200~250 Horsepower
1.4.3 250~300 Horsepower
1.4.4 300~350 Horsepower
1.4.5 >350 Horsepower
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Farm
1.5.3 Rent
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Size
2.1.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global High Horsepower Tractor Production 2014-2025
2.2 High Horsepower Tractor Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key High Horsepower Tractor Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 High Horsepower Tractor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers High Horsepower Tractor Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into High Horsepower Tractor Market
2.4 Key Trends for High Horsepower Tractor Markets & Products
