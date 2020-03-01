Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Size, Manufacturers, Production by Region, Application and Forecast until 2025

The market for High Horsepower Tractor is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the High Horsepower Tractor sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

A tractor is an engineering vehicle specifically designed to deliver at a high tractive effort (or torque) at slow speeds, for the purposes of hauling a trailer or machinery used in agriculture or construction. Most commonly, the term is used to describe a farm vehicle that provides the power and traction to mechanize agricultural tasks, especially (and originally) tillage, but nowadays a great variety of tasks. Agricultural implements may be towed behind or mounted on the tractor, and the tractor may also provide a source of power if the implement is mechanised.

Global High Horsepower Tractor market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Horsepower Tractor.

This industry study presents the global High Horsepower Tractor market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The High Horsepower Tractor production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of High Horsepower Tractor in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders AGCO, Case IH, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AGCO

Case IH

John Deere

Mahindra

Kubota

CLAAS

Kioti

Yanmar Tractor

Zoomlion

Foton Lovol

CNH Industrial

High Horsepower Tractor Breakdown Data by Type

200~250 Horsepower

250~300 Horsepower

300~350 Horsepower

>350 Horsepower

High Horsepower Tractor Breakdown Data by Application

Farm

Rent

Other

High Horsepower Tractor Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

High Horsepower Tractor Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Horsepower Tractor Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 200~250 Horsepower

1.4.3 250~300 Horsepower

1.4.4 300~350 Horsepower

1.4.5 >350 Horsepower

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Farm

1.5.3 Rent

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Size

2.1.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global High Horsepower Tractor Production 2014-2025

2.2 High Horsepower Tractor Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key High Horsepower Tractor Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 High Horsepower Tractor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers High Horsepower Tractor Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into High Horsepower Tractor Market

2.4 Key Trends for High Horsepower Tractor Markets & Products

