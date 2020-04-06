In this report, the Global High-grade Fused Quartz Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High-grade Fused Quartz Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fused quartz or fused silica is glass consisting of silica in amorphous (non-crystalline) form. It differs from traditional glasses in containing no other ingredients, which are typically added to glass to lower the melt temperature. Fused silica, therefore, has high working and melting temperatures. The optical and thermal properties of fused quartz are superior to those of other types of glass due to its purity. For these reasons, it finds use in situations such as semiconductor fabrication and laboratory equipment. It has better ultraviolet transmission than most other glasses, and so is used to make lenses and other optics for the ultraviolet spectrum. Its low coefficient of thermal expansion also makes it a useful material for precision mirror substrates.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-grade Fused Quartz market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-grade Fused Quartz in 2017.

In the industry, Heraeus Holding profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Tosoh and Momentive ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.71%, 16.27% and 12.52% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of High-grade Fused Quartz, including Clear High-grade Fused Quartz and Opaque High-grade Fused Quartz. And Clear High-grade Fused Quartz is the main type for High-grade Fused Quartz, and the Clear High-grade Fused Quartz reached a sales volume of approximately 10656 M in 2017, with 78.70% of global sales volume.

High-grade Fused Quartz technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The global High-grade Fused Quartz market is valued at 430 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 710 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-grade Fused Quartz volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-grade Fused Quartz market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Heraeus Holding

Tosoh

Momentive

Qsil

Corning

Ohara Corporation

Nikon

United Lens

UQG Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Clear High-grade Fused Quartz

Opaque High-grade Fused Quartz

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Industry

Precision and Detection Optics

Lamp Applications

Others

