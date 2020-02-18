Global High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is a liquid sweetener utilizing a modified form of corn syrup which is also an alternative to sucrose used in foods and beverages industry. High fructose corn syrup is made from corn using a process called wet milling. It holds around nine percent of overall global sweeteners market. There is no as such difference in composition or metabolism from other fructose glucose sweeteners for instance sucrose, honey, and fruit juice concentrates. It generally contains either 42 percent or 55 percent fructose, the remaining sugars being primarily glucose and higher sugars. HFCS is has more stablility, particularly works well in acidic beverages, available in liquid form makes it easier to transport, handle, and mix better than granulated sucrose. Since, fructose is sweeter than glucose, the overall sweetness of the syrup increased resulting in more cost-effective use over sugar in food processing. Its caloric content is equivalent to sugar and thus it shares the same concerns from consumers and industry as that of sugar. Further, the human body metabolizes fructose differently than glucose and so high consumption ofÂ HFCS has also been attributed to increasing rates of obesity. HFCS has been widely adopted by U.S. food manufacturers because it offers advantages over granulated sucrose, for instance it is easy to supply, good for stability and ease of handling. Corn is an abundant and reliable crop grown widely across the U.S., while sucrose production is limited. This means most supplies must be imported into the U.S. from sugar-growing countries, which leaves the supply vulnerable to changes in the weather and political conditions in those countries. HFCS is also more stable, particularly in acidic beverages, and because of its liquid form, it is easier to transport, handle, and mix than granulated sucrose.

High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market is growing with the demand for sweetener in food and beverage industry. High fructose corn syrup 42 is a good alternative sweeteners of sugar and honey in food preparation to the consumers since consumers are trying to avoid sucrose for its harmful effects; HFCS 42 consists around 42 percent fructose where sugar consists around 50 percent and honey consists around 48 percent fructose which is driving the HFCS market. However, health consciousness and change in life style among consumers of emerging countries are restraining the market since rate of obesity and diabetes are increasing day by day. Hence, zero calorie sweeteners market is much popular among consumers, which is also growing at higher rate in terms of both value and volume. However, high fructose corn syrup is granted “Generally Recognized as Safe” (GRAS) status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA). HFCS has been widely adopted by U.S. food manufacturers because it offers advantages over granulated sucrose, for instance it is easy to supply, good stability and ease of handling. High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market seeking high opportunity in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America market.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Global Sweeteners Holdings

Ingredion

Showa Sangyo

Tate and Lyle

Segment by Type

HFCS 42

HFCS 55

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global High-Fructose Corn Syrup?

What are the growth driving factors of the global High-Fructose Corn Syrup?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global High-Fructose Corn Syrup?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global High-Fructose Corn Syrup?

