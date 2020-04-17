In this report, the Global High Frequency X-Ray Generators Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High Frequency X-Ray Generators Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

X-ray generator is a device that produces X-rays. Together with an X-ray detector, it is commonly used in a variety of applications including medicine, fluorescence, electronic assembly inspection, and measurement of material thickness in manufacturing operations.

Affected by the overall economic environment, compared with 2015-2016, the market recovery in 2017-2018 is obvious. Order volumes increased for High Frequency X-Ray Generators, primarily driven by increased demand for portable products and diverse downstream applications in Asia and Europe. The maturity of high frequency X-Ray Generators technology in has also contributed to the development of this market.

The global High Frequency X-Ray Generators market was valued at 427.2 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 620.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global High Frequency X-Ray Generators market status and forecast, categorizes the global High Frequency X-Ray Generators market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Spellman

CPI

COMET Group

Siemens

GE

Philips

Sedecal

Aerosino

Poskom

DRGEM

Gulmay

Nanning Yiju

Control-X Medical

Teledyne ICM

Landwind

EcoRay

DMS/Apelem

Josef Betschart

Innomed Medical

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Stationary X-ray Generator

Portable X-ray Generator

Stationary X-ray generator takes 68.2% market share in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.

Portable X-ray generator obtains 31.7 percent market share in 2018.

Segment by Application

Industrial Use

Medical Use

Others

The market share of high frequency X-ray generators in industrial use is 38% in 2018.

In 2018, medical use occupies 51.7% market share of high frequency X-ray generators, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

