Global HFC Refrigerant Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

The HFC refrigerants market contains hydrogen, fluorine, and carbon. The HFCs do not contain any of the ozone depleting chlorine. The benefit of the HFC over HCFC and CFC refrigerant is that these types of refrigerants have lower global warming potential as compared to HCFC and CFC.

Rising demand for the consumer products and increasing urbanization are some of the major factors that drive the market. Another factor that drives the HFC market is the growing awareness among consumers, related to the environmental impact of utilizing the CFC and HCFC refrigerants. There are factors that restrain the market growth such as alternative choices of the refrigeration gases. There are strict government policies and rules and regulation related to the use of certain refrigerants too.

The global HFC refrigerant market has been segmented based on, refrigeration type, types of blends and by application. Based on refrigeration type the market has been bifurcated into R-23, R-32, R-125, R-134a and others. The most dominating refrigerant market is of R-134a and comprises of the highest percentage in the market share of refrigeration by type. Based on the blend type, the market has been bifurcated into R-404A, R-407A, R-407B, R-410A and others. Based on the blend type, the market is the combination of two or more types of refrigerants. R-410A refrigerant dominates the market in the blend type as most of the scroll compressor works on R-410A refrigerants only. Based on the application, the HFC market has been bifurcated into refrigeration and air conditioning market. The above two applications are being further segmented into domestic, commercial, transportation, and industrial applications.

Geographically, the HFC market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific and the rest of the world markets are considered to be the fastest growing markets globally. There are several factors that lead to the market growth as well as restrain the market such a strict rules and regulations. New alternates are being developed as a replacement of HFC. Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing market as there is rise in demand for consumer products.

The key players in the HFC market include Zhejiang Juhua, Daikin, Navin Fluorine International (NFIL), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL), Arkema, Sanmeishem, Bluestar Green Technology, Shandong Yue’an Chemical Co., Ltd, Chemours, Zhejiang Weihua Chemical and others.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global HCFCs market is segmented on the basis of, refrigerant type, by blend type, by application and regional outlook.

Global HFC Market Research and Analysis, By Refrigerant type

Global HFC Market Research and Analysis, By Blend type

Global HFC Market Research and Analysis, By Application

Global HFC Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORTS COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global HFC

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global HFC

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global HFC

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

