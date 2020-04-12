In this report, the Global Hexane Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hexane Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hexane is an alkane of six carbon atoms, with the chemical formula C6H14. The term may refer to any of the five structural isomers with that formula, or to a mixture of them. Hexane is an organic compound made of carbon and hydrogen that is most commonly isolated as a byproduct of petroleum and crude oil refinement. At room temperature it is an odorless, colorless liquid.

The major use for solvents containing hexane is to extract vegetable oils from crops such as soybeans, flax, peanuts, and safflower seed. They are also used as cleaning agents in the textile, furniture, shoemaking, and printing industries, particularly rotogravure printing. Hexane is also an ingredient of special glues that are used in the roofing, shoe, and leather industries. Hexane is used in binding books, working leather, shaping pills and tablets, canning, manufacturing tires, and making baseballs.

The global production of hexane increases from 556.1 K MT in 2010 to 782.6 K MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 8.21%. Asia is the major manufacturing market in the world with more than half of the global total production volume, especially China, which holds 32.24% in 2014. Shell is the world leader, which holds the 14.02% production market share in 2014. Phillipes 66 is the second biggest manufacturer with production of 47.6 K MT in 2014 and SINOPEC is the China leader with production share of 5.20% in 2014.

Hexane downstream is main edible-oil extractant and industrial solvents. China is the major consumption market in the world. America costs 17.06% of global hexane, while Asia (except China) holds 19.40% of the global consumption market share in 2014. Due to the pollution during the process and the toxicity of hexane, the import and export is not too much.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer.

This report focuses on Hexane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hexane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

Phillipes 66

Exxon Mobil

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Bharat Petroleum

SK Chem

Sumitomo

Fuji Heavy Industries

SINOPEC

Yangzi Chemical

Yufeng Chemical

Liangxin Petrochemical

CNPC

Junyuan Petroleum

HeLiShi Petroleum

Jihua Group

Yanshan Petrochemical

ZT League Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

N-hexane

Isohexane

Neohexane

Segment by Application

Industrial Solvents

Edible-oil Extractant

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

