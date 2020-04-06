In this report, the Global Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

HMDS is an organ silicon compound; this colourless liquid is a reagent and a precursor to bases that are popular in organic synthesis and organ metallic chemistry.

Hexamethyldisilazane downstream is wide and recently Hexamethyldisilazane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of semiconductor processing, pharmaceutical intermediate, organic synthesis and others. Globally, the Hexamethyldisilazane market is mainly driven by growing demand for semiconductor processing, pharmaceutical intermediate. Semiconductor processing accouts for nearly 39.17%% of total downstream consumption of HMDS in global.

The global Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) market is valued at 84 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Xinyaqiang Silicon Chemistry

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals

Evonik

Wacker

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Dow Corning

KMG Chemicals

Hangzhou Guibao Chemical

Jiangxi Yuankang Silicon Industry

Quzhou Juyou Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

99% Purity

98% Purity

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Processing

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Organic Synthesis

Silicone Rubber

Others

