Global Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
HMDS is an organ silicon compound; this colourless liquid is a reagent and a precursor to bases that are popular in organic synthesis and organ metallic chemistry.
Hexamethyldisilazane downstream is wide and recently Hexamethyldisilazane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of semiconductor processing, pharmaceutical intermediate, organic synthesis and others. Globally, the Hexamethyldisilazane market is mainly driven by growing demand for semiconductor processing, pharmaceutical intermediate. Semiconductor processing accouts for nearly 39.17%% of total downstream consumption of HMDS in global.
The global Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) market is valued at 84 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Xinyaqiang Silicon Chemistry
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
Evonik
Wacker
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Dow Corning
KMG Chemicals
Hangzhou Guibao Chemical
Jiangxi Yuankang Silicon Industry
Quzhou Juyou Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
99% Purity
98% Purity
Others
Segment by Application
Semiconductor Processing
Pharmaceutical Intermediate
Organic Synthesis
Silicone Rubber
Others
