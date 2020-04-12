In this report, the Global Hexagonal BN Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hexagonal BN Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hexagonal BN (Boron Nitride), h-BN, commonly known as white graphite, has a structure and properties similar to graphite. It has become one of the most popular dry lubricants due to its lubricating properties and inertness to molten metals and salts. And the hexagonal BN includes 3 grades: PG (Premium), SG (Standard) and CG (Custom).

In this report, statistics mainly focus on the hexagonal boron nitride powder with applications such as hexagonal BN composite ceramics, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others.

Hexagonal boron nitride industry concentration is not high. The production of hexagonal BN increased from 2964 Tonnes in 2011 to 3741 Tonnes in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5%. In the world wide, United States was the major manufacturing region, who accounted for about 37.56% production market share in the hexagonal BN industry in 2015. Saint-Gobain, Momentive, 3M, H.C.Starck and UK Abrasives are the global leading manufacturers of hexagonal BN.

Different application segments of the hexagonal BN include hexagonal BN composite ceramics, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others. Composite ceramics was the largest consumed filed of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015. However, paints & coatings and lubricants industry is also expected to be one of the fastest growing segments of the application market. Meanwhile, the cosmetics industry is also showing the steady growth.

The global hexagonal boron nitride market was dominated by United States with largest share-37.91%- in total volume consumption in 2015. China was another leading regional market for hexagonal boron nitride due to increase in end-use applications in the region in 2015. Europe and Japan accounted for significant share in total volume consumption of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015.

This report focuses on Hexagonal BN volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hexagonal BN market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

