Global Herbal Extracts Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Herbal Extracts Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Herbal Extracts Market

Herbal extract is based on herbs as raw materials in accordance with the needs of the extracted ground, through physical and chemical extraction and separation process, directed to obtain and concentration herbs in one or a variety of active ingredients, without changing its active ingredient structure and formation of products.

For development, milk thistle and saw palmetto have been in the popular herbal supplements and remedies list for many years. For the past years, fast development has been witnessed in saw palmetto and milk thistle market, while in the future. We suggest that the growing of these two markets would still be in progress, but with more modest speed. The production of horse chestnut grows evenly during the following years, due to people’s less attention on function of horse chestnut. Comparatively, pygeum is more popular than the above three products. However, the rare of raw material source hinders the development of pygeum extracts. Basically, the development of pygeum rivals milk thistle and saw palmetto these years.

For the market, Europe is the biggest market of herbal extracts, followed by United States. Each year, large amount of herbs and herbal extracts are imported to Europe and United States, to satisfy the growing demand of herbal supplements and remedies in these areas. Since pygeum is only produced in Africa, Europe and China manufactures imports pygeum from Africa, and provides pygeum extracts to Euorpe and United States market; saw palmetto is mostly grown in United States, also mostly consumed in United States; Europe is the biggest market of milk thistle extracts, followed closely by United States; Also, Europe is the biggest production base and market of horse chestnut.

For manufactures, the herbal extract market is relatively concentrated: Martin Bauer is the leading player in global herbal extracts market, with hundreds of products to satisfy the market in Europe and North America. Other leading players like Indena, Euromed and Naturex are also taking an important share in this field. It is worth noting that China manufacturer has playing an increasing important part in herbal extracts market, exporting products to Europe and North America market. Leading China players are TY Pharmaceutical, Natural Field and Xi’an Herbking.

For trading, the import and export business of herbal extracts is frequent. Since Europe manufacturer produce a major share of global products, Europe companies export considerable amount of products to North America and Australia. China is also an important exporter of herbal extracts, aiming at United States market.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slow decline curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Herbal Extracts market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Herbal Extracts.

This report researches the worldwide Herbal Extracts market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Herbal Extracts breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Martin Bauer

Indena

Euromed

Naturex

Bio-Botanica

Maypro

Sabinsa

Pharmchem (Avocal Inc.)

Natural

Xi’an Shengtian

Herbal Extracts Breakdown Data by Type

Saw Palmetto Extract

Milk Thistle Extracts

Horse Chestnut Extracts

Pygeum Extracts

Others

Herbal Extracts Breakdown Data by Application

Health Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Herbal Extracts Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Herbal Extracts Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Herbal Extracts capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Herbal Extracts manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Herbal Extracts :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

