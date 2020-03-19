Global Heparin Sodium Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Heparin Sodium market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Heparin Sodium market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Heparin Sodium market status and forecast, categorizes the global Heparin Sodium market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Heparin sodium is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents the formation of blood clots. Heparin is used to treat and prevent blood clots in the veins, arteries, or lung. It is also used before surgery to reduce the risk of blood clots.
Europe heparin sodium market is occupied by local suppliers and Chinese manufacturers. Currently, there are many heparin sodium products producing companies in the Europe heparin sodium industry. The main market players are Shenzhen Hepalink, Nanjing King-friend, Dongcheng Biochemicals, Pharma Action, Opocrin and Bioibrica. The Europe sales of heparin sodium will increase to 72006 Kg in 2017 from 66667 Kg in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.56%.
The Europe consumption value of heparin sodium decreases with the 11.04% average growth rate. France and Germany are the main consumption regions. In 2016, these two regions occupied 58.34% of the Europe consumption volume in total.
Heparin sodium production methods include salt solution method and enzyme extraction method. With medical effect of heparin sodium, the downstream application industries will need more heparin sodium products. So, heparin sodium has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers are trying to produce good performance heparin sodium through improving technology.
The major raw materials for heparin sodium products are fresh intestine, pancreatic enzymes, ion exchange resin, preservative other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of heparin sodium. The production cost of heparin sodium is also an important factor which could impact the price of heparin sodium.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. And, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Heparin Sodium market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Shenzhen Hepalink
Nanjing King-friend
Dongcheng Biochemicals
Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma
Changshan Biochemical
Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceutical
Xinbai Pharmaceuticals
SPL
Bioibrica
Baxter
Opocrin
Aspen Oss
Pharma Action
Pfizer
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Heparin Sodium
Heparin Calcium
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism
Complications of Pregnancy
Cardioversion of Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Heparin Sodium capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Heparin Sodium manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Heparin Sodium are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Heparin Sodium Manufacturers
Heparin Sodium Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Heparin Sodium Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Heparin Sodium market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
