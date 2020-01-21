Global Hemp-based Foods Market Insights 2019 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2023

The global Hemp-based Foods market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hemp-based Foods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hemp-based Foods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hemp-based Foods in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hemp-based Foods manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Manitoba Harvest
Hemp Oil Canada
Braham & Murray
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Canah International
GIGO Food
Just Hemp Foods
North American Hemp & Grain Co.
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Nutiva
Hempco
Agropro
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Naturally Splendid
Navitas Organics
Yishutang
Hemp Foods Australia
Elixinol
Canada Hemp Foods
Mettrum Originals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
Segment by Application
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Others
Table of Contents
Chapter One Industry Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Specification
1.3 Classification
1.3.1 Hemp Seed
1.3.2 Hemp Protein
1.3.3 Hemp Oil
1.4 Application
1.4.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
1.4.2 Convenience Store
1.4.3 Independent Retailer
Chapter Two Industry Chain Analysis
2.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis
2.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Analysis
2.2.1 Manufacturing Process
2.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
2.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis
2.3 Down Stream Industries Analysis
………..
Chapter Five Major Manufacturers Analysis
5.1 Hempco
5.1.1 Company Profile
5.1.2 Product Specification
5.1.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.1.4 Contact Information
5.2 Manitoba Harvest
5.2.1 Company Profile
5.2.2 Product Specification
5.2.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.2.4 Contact Information
5.3 Mettrum Originals
5.3.1 Company Profile
5.3.2 Product Specification
5.3.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.3.4 Contact Information
5.4 Naturally Splendid
5.4.1 Company Profile
5.4.2 Product Specification
5.4.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.4.4 Contact Information
5.5 Braham and Murray
5.5.1 Company Profile
5.5.2 Product Specification
5.5.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.5.4 Contact Information
5.6 Canada Hemp Foods
5.6.1 Company Profile
5.6.2 Product Specification
5.6.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.6.4 Contact Information
5.7 Elixinol
5.7.1 Company Profile
5.7.2 Product Specification
5.7.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.7.4 Contact Information
5.8 Healthy Brands Collective
5.8.1 Company Profile
5.8.2 Product Specification
5.8.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.8.4 Contact Information
5.9 Hemp Foods Australia
5.9.1 Company Profile
5.9.2 Product Specification
5.9.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.9.4 Contact Information
5.10 Laguna Blends
5.10.1 Company Profile
5.10.2 Product Specification
5.10.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.10.4 Contact Information
