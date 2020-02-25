Global Hemostats Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Hemostats Market is accounted to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024 from USD 2.7 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing number of surgeries, increasing healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, chronic condition and aging population.

The key market players for Global Medical Aesthetics Market are listed below;

Ethicon US LLC (U.S.)

Pfizer and C.R. Bard Inc.,

Baxter,

Vascular Solutions, Inc.,

B.Braun Melsungen,

3-D Matrix, Ltd.,

Resorba Medical GmbH (an Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Company)

, Anika Therapeutics, Inc.,

Arch Therapeutics Inc.

, Biom?Up SAS,

CryoLife, Inc.,

Gamma Therapeutics, Inc.,

Hemostasis,

LLC,

MedTrade Products Limited,

Integra LifeSciences Corporation,

Medline Industries, Inc.,

HEMOTEC MEDICAL GMBH, Stryker,

CSL Behring,

Mallinckrodt,

Equimedical, B.V.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

Usage Pattern

Mode Administration

End User

Geography

The Global Hemostats Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and end user. The global hemostats market is segmented into 5 major types, namely thrombin based hemostats, combination agents, oxidized regenerated cellulose based hemostats, gelatin based hemostats and collagen based hemostats. In 2017, the thrombin based hemostats segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of ~38.0% and collagen agents is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2024.

Based on application, the market is segmented into surgery and wound closure.

Based on end users, the market is classified into hospitals, community healthcare, ambulatory centers and clinics. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Medical Aesthetics market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

Japan,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East

Africa

