Global Hemostast Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

In this report, global hemostats market is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024 from USD 2.7 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global hemostats market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Rest Of the World

Global hemostats market competition by top players including –

Ethicon US LLC (U.S.) is dominating the hemostats market followed by Pfizer and C.R. Bard Inc., along with others such as

Baxter,

Vascular Solutions, Inc.,

B.Braun Melsungen,

3-D Matrix, Ltd.,

Resorba Medical GmbH (an Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Company),

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.,

Arch Therapeutics Inc.,

Biom?Up SAS,

CryoLife, Inc.,

Gamma Therapeutics, Inc.,

Hemostasis, LLC,

MedTrade Products Limited, I

ntegra LifeSciences Corporation,

Medline Industries, Inc.,

HEMOTEC MEDICAL GMBH,

Stryker,

CSL Behring,

Mallinckrodt,

Equimedical, B.V.

The global hemostats market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and end user.

The global hemostats market is segmented into 5 major types, namely thrombin based hemostats, combination agents, oxidized regenerated cellulose based haemostats, gelatin based haemostats and collagen based haemostats.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surgery and wound closure.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into hospitals, community healthcare, ambulatory centres and clinics. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Objectives Of The Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Overview Of Global Hemostats Market

1.4. Currency And Pricing

1.5. Limitation

1.6. Markets Covered

2. Market Segmentation

2.1. Markets Covered

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency And Pricing

2.5. Research Methodology

2.6. Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

2.7. Secondary Source

2.8. Assumptions

3. Market Overview

3.1. Drivers

3.1.1. Chronic Conditions And Aging Population Leading To Increase In Number Of Surgical Procedures

3.1.2. Technological Advancements

3.1.3. Increasing Number Of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

3.1.4. Improving Healthcare Infrastructure And Increasing Healthcare Spending

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Reluctance Of Surgeons Towards New Products

3.2.2. Weak Reimbursement

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Unmet Medical Needs

3.3.2. Emerging Market

3.4. Challenges

3.4.1. Development Of Substitute Products

3.4.2. Limitations Of Hemostatic Agents In Achieving Hemostasis

4. Premium Insights

5. Regulatory

5.1. Overview

5.2. Regulatory Procedure

6. Reimbursement

6.1. Overview

6.2. Reimbursement Scenario

7. Executive Summary

8. Global Hemostats Market, By Type

8.1. Overview

8.2. Thrombin Based Hemostats

8.3. Combination Agent Hemostats

8.4. Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based Hemostats

8.5. Gelatin Based Hemostats

8.6. Collagen Based Hemostats

9. Global Hemostats Market,By Application

9.1. Overview

9.2. Global Hemostats Market, By Application

9.3. Wound Closure

9.4. Surgical Hemostats

10. Global Hemostats Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Overview

10.1.1. Direct Tenders

10.1.2. Retail

11. Global Hemostats Market, By End User

11.1. Overview

11.2. Hospitals

11.3. Ambulatory Centers

11.4. Community Healthcare

11.5. Clinics

12. Global Hemostats Market, By Geography

12.1. Overview

12.2. North America

12.2.1. U.S.

12.2.2. Canada

12.2.3. Mexico

12.3. Europe

12.3.1. Germany

12.3.2. France

12.3.3. U.K.

12.3.4. Italy

12.3.5. Spain

12.3.6. Russia

12.3.7. Turkey

12.3.8. Belgium

12.3.9. Netherlands

12.3.10. Switzerland

12.3.11. Rest Of Europe

12.4. Asia-Pacific (Asia-Pacific)

12.4.1. Japan

12.4.2. China

12.4.3. South Korea

12.4.4. India

12.4.5. Australia

12.4.6. Singapore

12.4.7. Thailand

12.4.8. Malaysia

12.4.9. Indonesia

12.4.10. Philippines

12.4.11. Rest Of Asia-Pacific

12.5. South America

12.5.1. Brazil

12.5.2. Rest Of South America

12.6. Mea

12.6.1. South Africa

12.6.2. Rest Of Mea

13. Global Hemostats Market, Company Landscape

13.1. Company Share Analysis; Global

13.2. Company Share Analysis; North America

13.3. Company Share Analysis; Europe

13.4. Company Share Analysis; Asia-Pacific

14. Company Profiles

14.1. Ethicon Us, Llc (Subsidiary Of Johnson &

Johnson Services, Inc)

Continue…

