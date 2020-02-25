Global Hemostast Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

In this report, global hemostats market is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024 from USD 2.7 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.
Based on geography, the global hemostats market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,
North America,
South America,
Europe,
Asia-Pacific,
MEA,
Rest Of the World
Global hemostats market competition by top players including –
Ethicon US LLC (U.S.) is dominating the hemostats market followed by Pfizer and C.R. Bard Inc., along with others such as
Baxter,
Vascular Solutions, Inc.,
B.Braun Melsungen,
3-D Matrix, Ltd.,
Resorba Medical GmbH (an Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Company),
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.,
Arch Therapeutics Inc.,
Biom?Up SAS,
CryoLife, Inc.,
Gamma Therapeutics, Inc.,
Hemostasis, LLC,
MedTrade Products Limited, I
ntegra LifeSciences Corporation,
Medline Industries, Inc.,
HEMOTEC MEDICAL GMBH,
Stryker,
CSL Behring,
Mallinckrodt,
Equimedical, B.V.
The global hemostats market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and end user.
The global hemostats market is segmented into 5 major types, namely thrombin based hemostats, combination agents, oxidized regenerated cellulose based haemostats, gelatin based haemostats and collagen based haemostats.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surgery and wound closure.
On the basis of end users, the market is classified into hospitals, community healthcare, ambulatory centres and clinics. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.
Table Of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1. Objectives Of The Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Overview Of Global Hemostats Market
1.4. Currency And Pricing
1.5. Limitation
1.6. Markets Covered
2. Market Segmentation
2.1. Markets Covered
2.2. Geographic Scope
2.3. Years Considered For The Study
2.4. Currency And Pricing
2.5. Research Methodology
2.6. Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders
2.7. Secondary Source
2.8. Assumptions
3. Market Overview
3.1. Drivers
3.1.1. Chronic Conditions And Aging Population Leading To Increase In Number Of Surgical Procedures
3.1.2. Technological Advancements
3.1.3. Increasing Number Of Minimally Invasive Surgeries
3.1.4. Improving Healthcare Infrastructure And Increasing Healthcare Spending
3.2. Restraints
3.2.1. Reluctance Of Surgeons Towards New Products
3.2.2. Weak Reimbursement
3.3. Opportunities
3.3.1. Unmet Medical Needs
3.3.2. Emerging Market
3.4. Challenges
3.4.1. Development Of Substitute Products
3.4.2. Limitations Of Hemostatic Agents In Achieving Hemostasis
4. Premium Insights
5. Regulatory
5.1. Overview
5.2. Regulatory Procedure
Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12668
6. Reimbursement
6.1. Overview
6.2. Reimbursement Scenario
7. Executive Summary
8. Global Hemostats Market, By Type
8.1. Overview
8.2. Thrombin Based Hemostats
8.3. Combination Agent Hemostats
8.4. Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based Hemostats
8.5. Gelatin Based Hemostats
8.6. Collagen Based Hemostats
9. Global Hemostats Market,By Application
9.1. Overview
9.2. Global Hemostats Market, By Application
9.3. Wound Closure
9.4. Surgical Hemostats
10. Global Hemostats Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1. Overview
10.1.1. Direct Tenders
10.1.2. Retail
11. Global Hemostats Market, By End User
11.1. Overview
11.2. Hospitals
11.3. Ambulatory Centers
11.4. Community Healthcare
11.5. Clinics
12. Global Hemostats Market, By Geography
12.1. Overview
12.2. North America
12.2.1. U.S.
12.2.2. Canada
12.2.3. Mexico
12.3. Europe
12.3.1. Germany
12.3.2. France
12.3.3. U.K.
12.3.4. Italy
12.3.5. Spain
12.3.6. Russia
12.3.7. Turkey
12.3.8. Belgium
12.3.9. Netherlands
12.3.10. Switzerland
12.3.11. Rest Of Europe
12.4. Asia-Pacific (Asia-Pacific)
12.4.1. Japan
12.4.2. China
12.4.3. South Korea
12.4.4. India
12.4.5. Australia
12.4.6. Singapore
12.4.7. Thailand
12.4.8. Malaysia
12.4.9. Indonesia
12.4.10. Philippines
12.4.11. Rest Of Asia-Pacific
12.5. South America
12.5.1. Brazil
12.5.2. Rest Of South America
12.6. Mea
12.6.1. South Africa
12.6.2. Rest Of Mea
13. Global Hemostats Market, Company Landscape
13.1. Company Share Analysis; Global
13.2. Company Share Analysis; North America
13.3. Company Share Analysis; Europe
13.4. Company Share Analysis; Asia-Pacific
14. Company Profiles
14.1. Ethicon Us, Llc (Subsidiary Of Johnson &
Johnson Services, Inc)
Continue…
Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12668
