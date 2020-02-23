Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market is expected to reach USD 115,783.6 million by 2025 from USD 68,922.9 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increased number of ESRD patients, increased prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, preference of patients for dialysis treatment over kidney transplant, rising geriatric population, R&D investments in for innovating dialysis products, technological advancements in the products and favourable reimbursement policies. On the other hand, risks associated with the treatment and stringent regulatory framework.

The key market players for Global hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market are listed below;

Fresenius

DaVita Inc.

Baxter,

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Diaverum,

Nipro, Nxstage Medical, Inc.,

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.,

Mar Cor Purification,

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd,

Rockwell Medical,

Medtronic,

Dialifegroup,

JMS Co.Ltd.,

Atlantic Biomedical,

3M,

Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited.,

Isopure Corp.,

C. R. Bard, Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Products & Services

Modality

Hemodialysis Water Treatment System

End-user

The global hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In 2018, The Hemodialysis Market is expected to dominate the market with 77.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 88,958.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global hemodialysis market is segmented on the basis of product services into machine, consumables, and services. In 2018, the hemodialysis machine market is expected to dominate market with 42.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 38,294.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The machines are further sub segmented into center-use hemodialysis machines and home-use hemodialysis machines. The consumables are further sub segmented into dialyzers, bloodlines, hemodialysis concentrates and others. Dialyzers are further sub-segmented on the basis of material type into synthetic and cellulose based; on the basis of flux type into high-flux and low-flux and on the basis of by hemodialysis access management products into AV fistula, arteriovenous grafts, tunneled hemodialysis catheter and temporary hemodialysis catheter. Hemodialysis concentrates are further sub-segmented into- alkaline and acidic. Services are further sub-segmented into in-center hemodialysis services and home hemodialysis services.

The global hemodialysis water treatment system Market is segmented on the basis of type into central water disinfection systems and portable water disinfection systems. In 2018, portable water disinfection systems market is expected to dominate market with 61.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 55,587.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Central water disinfection systems are further sub-segmented into chemical disinfection systems, heat disinfection systems, accessories.

The global hemodialysis market is segmented on the basis of modality into conventional long-term, short daily and nocturnal. In 2018, conventional long-term market is expected to dominate market with 42.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 39,057.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of products and services into concentrates, machines, catheters, transfer sets, services and others. In 2018, peritoneal machine market is expected to dominate market with 32.2% market share and is expected to reach USD 9,293.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The catheters are further sub-segmented into short-term catheters and long term catheters.

The global peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of modality into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis and automated peritoneal dialysis. In 2018, continuous ambulatory dialysis market is expected to dominate market with 68.3 market share and is expected to reach USD 18,576.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, dialysis centers and home care settings. In 2018, dialysis centers market is expected to dominate market with 55.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 64,762.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The home care settings are further sub-segmented into peritoneal dialysis and home dialysis.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Based on geography, the Global hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

