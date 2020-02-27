Global Hematology Analyzer Market Size, Growth, Company share, Future and Forecast Until 2023

A newly compiled business intelligent report, titled “Global Hematology Analyzer Market”: Analysis By Type (3-part, 5-part, 6-part), By Modality (POC, Standalone), By End User, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) has been publicized to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH) online repository. The study revolves around the analysis of Hematology Analyzer Market, covering key industry developments and market opportunity map during the mentioned forecast period. This report further conveys quantitative & qualitative analysis on the concerned market, providing a 360 view on current and future market prospects. As the report proceeds, information regarding the prominent trends as well as opportunities in the key geographical segments have also been explained, thus enabling companies to be able to make region-specific strategies for gaining competitive lead.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Hematology Analzyer Market. The report analyses the Hematology Analzyer Market By Type (3-Part, 5-Part, 6-Part), By Modality (Standalone Hematology Analyzer, Point-of-Care Hematology Analyzer) and By End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories and Other). The report assesses the Hematology Analzyer Market By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, & India). The Hematology Analzyer Market has been assessed for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Hematology Analyzer Market: Analysis By Type (3-part, 5-part, 6-part), By Modality (POC, Standalone), By End User, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, the hematology analyzer market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.85% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, Hematology Analyzer market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including improvements in analytical capabilities, rise in demand for hematology analyzers with lesser operator intervention, increase in demand for POC hematology analyzers, and growing compatibility with electronic medical record system. Moreover, rapidly increasing number of hospitals and diagnostics laboratories due to surging prevalence of chronic diseases, cancer, vector borne diseases, and blood disorders have been driving the market growth. In addition, rising geriatric population, increasing global healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in medical research has been contributing in the market growth of the hematology analyzers.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, modality as well as end user. By product type, the 3-part hematology analyzers are predicted to hold their dominant position in the market. By modality, standalone hematology analyzers are anticipated to creates their dominance in global hematology analyzer market, while POC hematology analyzers are expected to witness fastest growth. By end users, hospital segment is anticipated to provide the maximum revenue to the hematology analyzer manufacturers. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global hematology market in 2017. The largest share of North America is attributed to presence of enormous number of patient base and highly advanced medical infrastructure.

The report titled “Global Hematology Analyzer Market: Analysis By Type (3-part, 5-part, 6-part), By Modality (POC, Standalone), By End User, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of hematology analyzer market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the hematology analyzer market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Hematology Analyzer Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Hematology Analyzer Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type- 3-Part Differential Hematology Analyzer, 5-Part Differential Hematology Analyzer, 6-Part Differential Hematology Analyzer.

• Analysis By Modality – Standalone Hematology Analyzer, Point-of-Care Hematology Analyzer.

• Analysis By End Users – Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Others

Regional Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Hematology Analyzer Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type- 3-Part Differential Hematology Analyzer, 5-Part Differential Hematology Analyzer, 6-Part Differential Hematology Analyzer.

• Analysis By Modality – Standalone Hematology Analyzer, Point-of-Care Hematology Analyzer.

• Analysis By End Users – Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India. (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Hematology Analyzer Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type- 3-Part Differential Hematology Analyzer, 5-Part Differential Hematology Analyzer, 6-Part Differential Hematology Analyzer.

• Analysis By Modality – Standalone Hematology Analyzer, Point-of-Care Hematology Analyzer.

• Analysis By End Users – Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Product Benchmarking.

• Company Share.

• Company Analysis – Sysmex, Nihon Kohden, Boule Diagnostics, HORIBA, Beckman Coulters, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, EKF Diagnostics, Bio-Rad, Drew Scientific, BioSystems.

Research Methodology

Strategic Recommendations

Hematology Analyzer Products Outlook

Global Hematology Analyzer Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

Global Hematology Analyzer Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Hematology Analyzer Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Hematology Analyzer Market Size, By Type, 2017 (%)

6.1.2 Global Hematology Analyzer Market Size, By Type, 2023 (%)

6.2 Global 3-part Hematology Analyzer Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.3 Global 5-part Hematology Analyzer Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.4 Global 6-part Hematology Analyzer Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.5 Global Hematology Analyzer Market Size, By Modality

6.5.1 Global Standalone Hematology Analyzer Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.5.2 Global Point-of-Care Hematology Analyzer Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.6 Global Hematology Analyzer Market Size, By End User

6.6.1 Global Hospitals Hematology Analyzers Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.6.2 Global Diagnostics Laboratory Hematology Analyzer Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.6.3 Global Other Segments Hematology Analyzer Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

