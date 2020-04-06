In this report, the Global Helium Compressors Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Helium Compressors Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A helium compressor is a mechanical device that increases the pressure of helium by reducing its volume.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Helium Compressors in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Helium Compressors. Growth in government budgets in the principal regions, increasing of general industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Helium Compressors will drive growth in global markets.

The global Helium Compressors market was valued at 44 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 56 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Helium Compressors market status and forecast, categorizes the global Helium Compressors market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Sauer Compressors

Bauer Kompressoren

SIAD Macchine

Greenfield

Mayekawa

High Air

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Air-cooled

Water-cooled

In 2018, Air-cooled Helium Compressors accounted for a major share of 84% in the global Helium Compressors market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47.03 Million US$ by 2025 from 37.17 Million US$ in 2018.

Segment by Application

General Industry

Gas Industry

Universities and Research Institutes

Others

In Helium Compressors market, the General Industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a volume of 598 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.75% during 2018 and 2025.

