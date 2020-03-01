Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size, Industry Status, Growth opportunity, and Forecast from 2019-2025

This research report titled “Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market” Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market during the period 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market.

In 2018, the global Heavy Metals Residue Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Heavy Metals Residue Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Heavy Metals Residue Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group plc

Eurofins Scientific SE

ALS Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mrieux NutriSciences

AsureQuality

Microbac Laboratories

SGS S.A.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chromatography-based (HPCL, GC, LC, LC-MS/MS)

Spectroscopy

Immunoassay

Other technologies

Market segment by Application, split into

Meat & poultry

Dairy products

Processed foods

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals, grains & pulses

Nuts, seed & spice

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Heavy Metals Residue Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Chromatography-based (HPCL, GC, LC, LC-MS/MS)

1.4.3 Spectroscopy

1.4.4 Immunoassay

1.4.5 Other technologies

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Meat & poultry

1.5.3 Dairy products

1.5.4 Processed foods

1.5.5 Fruits & vegetables

1.5.6 Cereals, grains & pulses

1.5.7 Nuts, seed & spice

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size

2.2 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Heavy Metals Residue Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued………@#

