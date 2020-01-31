Global Heating Pad Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Heating Pad Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 101 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Heating Pad Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A heating pad is a pad used for warming of parts of the bodyï¼ˆnecks ,backs, etc.ï¼‰ in order to manage pain. Applying heat can reduce pain, relax tight muscles, and control muscle spasms. There are several types of heating pads, including microwavable, chemical and electric, within these categories are moist and dry heat options.

The heating pad industry concentration is high because there are relatively small producers gets the technology to produce them, high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 50.2%, followed by Europe with 29.5% in 2016.

China is a key production market, but it is not a key consumption market. Many U.S. and EU brands like cooperate with Chinese OEM/ODM producers. That makes China a key producer. But on the consumption market, most of Chinese do not even know this product, the China domestic market still need the market guide and market education, Chinese also prefer the massage equipment to this product for relief, the also like use herbal paste to therapy, so this market is growing slowly in China.

Currently, the main type of heating pad is electric type, and the microwave tech is not so mature on People Use electrical appliances, and there is a say that all microwave products has patent according to our interview. The Chemical type is very few.

The world heating pad sales market will still have a fast growth. The sales will reach 6.6 million units in 2022. The main sales regions will still be in U.S.A. and Europe.

The global Heating Pad market is valued at 92 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Heating Pad volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heating Pad market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sunbeam

Carex

Walgreens

PureRelief

Thermalon

Milliard

Nature Creation

Drive Medical

Kaz

Beady Heat Therapy

BodyMed

Chattanooga Medical Supply

Sunny Bay

Thrive

Beurer

Conair

Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic

Dongguan Yongqi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Heating Pad in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Heating Pad Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Heating Pad Market in the near future.

Segment by Type

Microwavable Heating Pads

Electric Heating Pads

Chemical Heating Pads

Segment by Application

Home Use

Medical Use

Commercial Use

Other Use

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Heating Pad Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Heating Pad Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Heating Pad Market.

Key Heating Pad market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

