GLOBAL HEATED CLOTHING MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Heated Clothing Market:

Executive Summary

The global Heated Clothing market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Heated Clothing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Heated Clothing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Heated Clothing in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Heated Clothing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Heated Clothing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Gerbing

Venture Heat

S&THONG

EXO2

Ravean

Warm & Safe

Volt Resistance

Blaze Wear

Warmthru

Milwaukee Tool

Gears Canada

Market size by Product

Heated Jackets

Heated Pants

Heated Accessories

Other

Market size by End User

Outdoor Sports

Outdoor Construction

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Heated Clothing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Heated Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Heated Clothing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Heated Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Heated Clothing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Heated Clothing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heated Clothing Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Heated Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Heated Jackets

1.4.3 Heated Pants

1.4.4 Heated Accessories

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Heated Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Outdoor Sports

1.5.3 Outdoor Construction

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Heated Clothing Market Size

2.1.1 Global Heated Clothing Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Heated Clothing Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Heated Clothing Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Heated Clothing Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Heated Clothing Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Heated Clothing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Heated Clothing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Heated Clothing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Heated Clothing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Heated Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Heated Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Heated Clothing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Heated Clothing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Heated Clothing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Heated Clothing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Heated Clothing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Heated Clothing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Heated Clothing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Heated Clothing Revenue by Product

4.3 Heated Clothing Price by Product

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Gerbing

11.1.1 Gerbing Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Gerbing Heated Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Gerbing Heated Clothing Products Offered

11.1.5 Gerbing Recent Development

11.2 Venture Heat

11.2.1 Venture Heat Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Venture Heat Heated Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Venture Heat Heated Clothing Products Offered

11.2.5 Venture Heat Recent Development

11.3 S&THONG

11.3.1 S&THONG Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 S&THONG Heated Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 S&THONG Heated Clothing Products Offered

11.3.5 S&THONG Recent Development

11.4 EXO2

11.4.1 EXO2 Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 EXO2 Heated Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 EXO2 Heated Clothing Products Offered

11.4.5 EXO2 Recent Development

11.5 Ravean

11.5.1 Ravean Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Ravean Heated Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Ravean Heated Clothing Products Offered

11.5.5 Ravean Recent Development

11.6 Warm & Safe

11.6.1 Warm & Safe Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Warm & Safe Heated Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Warm & Safe Heated Clothing Products Offered

11.6.5 Warm & Safe Recent Development

11.7 Volt Resistance

11.7.1 Volt Resistance Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Volt Resistance Heated Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Volt Resistance Heated Clothing Products Offered

11.7.5 Volt Resistance Recent Development

11.8 Blaze Wear

11.8.1 Blaze Wear Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Blaze Wear Heated Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Blaze Wear Heated Clothing Products Offered

11.8.5 Blaze Wear Recent Development

11.9 Warmthru

11.9.1 Warmthru Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Warmthru Heated Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Warmthru Heated Clothing Products Offered

11.9.5 Warmthru Recent Development

11.10 Milwaukee Tool

11.10.1 Milwaukee Tool Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Milwaukee Tool Heated Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Milwaukee Tool Heated Clothing Products Offered

11.10.5 Milwaukee Tool Recent Development

11.11 Gears Canada

Continuous…

