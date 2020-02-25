Global Heat-Treated Steel Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

— Global Heat-Treated Steel Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Heat-Treated Steel Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of a heat- treated steel plates on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the heat- treated steel plates market, by segmenting it based on category, by end- user and regional demand. Robust growth for new building and huge investments in industrial sectors in the past several years propels the growth of the heat- treated steel plates market. Growing usage heat- treated steel plates in a developing economy is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, capacity to decrease the weight of the building and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by category, and by application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the heat- treated steel plates at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the heat- treated steel plates market.

The report provides the size of the heat- treated steel plates market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global heat- treated steel plates market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The heat- treated steel plates has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the heat- treated steel plates, divided into regions. Based on, category, and by application we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for heat- treated steel plates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of heat- treated steel plates product several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Arcelormittal, Baosteel, Essar, JFE Holdings, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Novolipetsk Steel, Outokumpu, Posco, and Tata Steel.

The global heat- treated steel plates has been segmented into:

Global Heat- Treated Steel Plates Market: By Category

• High strength low alloy (HSLA) structural steel plate

• Abrasion resistant steel plate

• Low/ high carbon non- structural steel plate

• EN standard steel plate

• Heavy steel plate

• Others

Global Heat- Treated Steel Plates Market: By Application

• Bridges

• Buildings

• Ships

• Storage tanks

• Others

Global Heat- Treated Steel Plates Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.2 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL HEAT- TREATED STEEL PLATES MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL HEAT- TREATED STEEL PLATES MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 SERVICE DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL HEAT- TREATED STEEL PLATES MARKET, BY CATEGORY

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 HIGH STRENGTH LOW ALLOY ( HSLA) STRUCTURAL STEEL PLATE

5.3 ABRASION RESISTANT STEEL PLATE

5.4 LOW/ HIGH CARBON NON- STRUCTURAL STEEL PLATE

5.5 HEAVY STEEL PLATE

5.6 EN STANDARD STEEL PLATE

5.7 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL HEAT- TREATED STEEL PLATES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 BRIDGES

6.3 BUILDINGS

6.4 SHIPS

6.5 STORAGE TANKS

6.6 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL HEAT- TREATED STEEL PLATES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1 NORTH AMERICA

7.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1.1.1 DRIVERS

7.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.1.2 U.S.

7.1.3 CANADA

7.1.4 MEXICO

7.2 EUROPE

7.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.2.1.1 DRIVERS

7.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.2.2 U.K.

7.2.3 FRANCE

7.2.4 GERMANY

7.2.5 SPAIN

7.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

7.3 ASIA PACIFIC

7.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.3.1.1 DRIVERS

7.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.3.2 INDIA

7.3.3 CHINA

7.3.4 JAPAN

7.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

7.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.4.1.1 DRIVERS

7.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

7.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.5 LATIN AMERICA

7.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.5.1.1 DRIVERS

7.5.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.5.2 BRAZIL

7.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

8 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 NEW SERVICE LAUNCHES

Continued…….

